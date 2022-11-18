Frances Campbell Shockley Published 6:01 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Frances Campbell Shockley, 94, wife of the late William L. Shockley Jr., went to be with the Lord on Nov. 6, in Williamsburg.

Born July 8,1928 in Statesville, North Carolina, Frances was the daughter of George William Campbell and Mary Edison Campbell Craig. Much of her life was spent singing in churches, weddings, funerals, and church associations. She served in three different churches as Director of Music: Western Heights Baptist Church, West End Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church, all in Petersburg. She also retired from Sears after 18 years of service.

From 1983 -1986 Frances accompanied her husband to Japan where she worked as a community volunteer.

After her husband’s retirement they made their home in King, North Carolina and later in Glen Allen, where she visited the Homebound for three churches, sang in the choirs and taught Sunday school.

Surviving Frances are her three sons: William. L. Shockley III (Sandra) of Powhatan; David C. Shockley (Renee) of Warsaw and Timothy C. Shockley of Williamsburg; four grandchildren: Carolyn Shockley Ralph (Scott) of Apopka, Florida, William L. Shockley IV (Kayla) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lauren Compton (Forrest) of Charlottesville and Nichole Shockley of Warsaw; three great grandchildren, Elise Ralph of Apopka, Florida; Kennedi Shockley and Cole William Shockley of Yukon, Oklahoma

A memorial service will be held at her church, Winfree Memorial Baptist Church in Midlothian, on Monday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Winfree Memorial Baptist Church choir, P.O. Box 244, Midlothian, VA 23113.