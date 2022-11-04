Farmville Christmas Show returns for 41st year Published 4:14 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

STEPS wants everyone to have a holly, jolly Christmas.

“We are delighted that an important community event is returning to the Fireman’s Sports Arena Nov. 12,” explained STEPS President and CEO Sharon Harrup. “The Farmville Christmas Show is back for a one-day spectacular event.”

The Christmas Show, presented by Centra Health, the Town of Farmville and STEPS, has been on hiatus for the past two years due to COVID safety concerns. This year will mark the 41st anniversary of the event.

“Our team has been working diligently to facilitate an amazing show for vendors and shoppers,” Harrup said. “The show will offer something for everyone.”

The event is an important fundraiser for STEPS. STEPS provides a range of programs in its mission to lead, coordinate, create and deliver quality opportunities to impact self-sufficiency and reduce poverty throughout the region.

STEPS serves communities stretching from Cumberland and Buckingham to Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties. Its mission is to partner with communities in the region to assist struggling individuals and families in pushing through their barriers. Specific programs provide employment for individuals with disabilities, offer job training for seniors, education opportunities for children through Head Start, assist individuals and families facing homelessness, assist the impoverished facing a cutoff in electrical service, and helps individuals on Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) to find jobs and self-sufficiency.

There is no admission fee for this year’s Christmas Show thanks to the generous sponsorship of Centra Health. However, we hope that attendees will consider making a love offering or donation at the door.

“Funding is important,” Harrup said. “Every dollar helps us help the impoverished in our community gain momentum to build a better life. But fundraisers also represent a partnership opportunity; it’s a chance for the community to share in the success of all of those we help.”

For more information, contact STEPS Vice President of Evaluation and Compliance Cynthia Saunders at (434) 315-5909 Ext. 209 or csaunders@steps-inc.org or Sharon Harrup, STEPS President and CEO at (434) 315-5909 Ext. 212 or sharrup@STEPS-inc.org.