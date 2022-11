FACES receives gift from West Bend Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

FACES Food Pantry recently received a timely gift of $6,000 from West Bend Mutual Insurance’s Silver Lining Charitable Foundation. At a time when food prices are rising rapidly, this gift will be used to purchase necessary food items for our neighbors. Pictured are Dwayne Murphy, Regional Representative, Harwood, Paul Baker, Co-President of FACES and Bobby Eiban, FACES VP for Operations.