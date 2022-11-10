Election 2022: Wendy Hannah looks ahead after Cumberland win Published 8:45 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

CUMBERLAND – Cumberland County only had one local race and residents made a clear choice. They elected Wendy Hannah by an overwhelming 67.8% of the vote.

Appointed as the Interim Commonwealth’s Attorney for Cumberland County in April, after Patricia Scales retired, Hannah said she was excited to get back to work.

“I am excited to represent the county of Cumberland,” Hannah said. “I am blessed that so many citizens have put their faith in me. [I] will do this job to the best of my ability.”

Wendy Hannah grew up in Riner, Virginia, where she lived on her family’s dairy farm. The Cartersville resident says she milked cows morning and evening, while also putting up her fair share of square bales. Her mother still lives on the family’s property. After graduating from Radford University and the Appalachian School of Law, Hannah landed in Chesterfield. There she married her husband, Richmond Police Sgt. Stuart Hannah.

Here in Cumberland County, Hannah said much of the crime she sees centers around substance abuse and drug distribution. She plans to continue the work accomplished during her time as Interim Commonwealth’s Attorney in that area. Since April, she’s collaborated with community organizations, rehabilitation facilities, the VCU Health System, probation and parole groups, as well as the Virginia Department of Corrections, in an effort to remove narcotics dealers from the community and curb the problems that addiction and illegal drug use brought.

Hannah also wanted residents to know she has an open door policy. If people have an issue, she wants to know about it.

“I want the community to know that they can reach out about crime taking place in their neighborhoods or other concerns they have,” Hannah said. “I want to hear from people.”