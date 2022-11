Elaine Wesley White Published 11:03 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Elaine Wesley White, 57 of Rice, passed away Nov. 16. Funeral service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment was in the Triumph Baptist Church Cemetery, Darlington Heights. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.