Dr. Jordan hits the 10,000 mark Published 5:42 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

Dr. James Jordan wheeled out his 10,000th patient since he started volunteering in November of 2015. That means that he has traveled over 180 miles — equal to the distance to Virginia Beach! Also, the population of Farmville is 8152 people, so he has wheeled out our entire town population and then some. Pictured here are, from left, Same Day Surgery Change Nurse Cassie Lankford and Dr. James Jordan.