Did you know?

Public health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advocate for annual flu shots as an effective way to avoid potentially serious complications that can arise when individuals get the influenza virus. But why the need for annual vaccinations? According to the CDC, flu viruses are constantly changing, so a vaccination that might have been effective one year will not necessarily provide significant protection in the following year. In addition, the protection provided by the flu vaccine wanes over time, so people won’t necessarily be well fortified against the flu if they aren’t vaccinated each year. Researchers work to determine which flu viruses are likely to be common in a given year. The vaccinations administered in that year reflect that research and provide the greatest protection against the viruses that are likely to be circulating throughout flu season.