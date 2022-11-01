Deloris Patterson Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Deloris Patterson, 77 of Cumberland, departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Lynchburg.

Mrs. Patterson is survived by two sons, Tommy Patterson and Mark Patterson (Erica); two daughters, Cynthia Eppes (Henry) and Tyese Patterson; one brother; two sisters; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 4, from 1-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland. A graveside service has been scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Dillwyn, Rev. Timothy Woodson, Eulogist.