Deloris Patterson

Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Staff Report

Deloris Patterson, 77 of Cumberland, departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Lynchburg.

Mrs. Patterson is survived by two sons, Tommy Patterson and Mark Patterson (Erica); two daughters, Cynthia Eppes (Henry) and Tyese Patterson; one brother; two sisters; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 4, from 1-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland. A graveside service has been scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Dillwyn, Rev. Timothy Woodson, Eulogist.

More Obituaries

Bennie Eggleston Sr.

Dale Maurice Scott

Ruby Joyce Carter Slayton

Claude Silver

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections