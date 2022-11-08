Dannie Rae Hancock Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Dannie Rae Hancock, 73 of 3022 New Chapel Road, Rustburg, died peacefully, after a long illness, Sunday, Oct. 23, at his residence. He was the husband of Mary Jo Wright Hughes-Hancock for 22 years.

He was born Aug. 18, 1949 in Campbell County, a son of the late Willie Thomas Hancock Jr. and May Arthur Hancock. He was a member of New Chapel Baptist Church, the Rustburg Lions Club, a retired Crew Leader with VDOT Camp 9 in Rustburg for 24 years and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, 577th Engineer Battalion. Dannie enjoyed farming and restoring John Deere tractors.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, James Brian Hughes of Lynchburg; three daughters, Terri Hancock Linn, and her husband, Andrew of Lynchburg, Gina Hancock Franklin of Roseville, California and Sheila Hughes Mason, and her husband, Scott of Round Hill; one brother, Thomas Hancock of Rustburg; seven grandchildren, Sydney and Sophie Mason, Chandler and Maya Franklin, and Haisten, Judson and Austin Linn and special cousins, Carolyn Bates and Beverly Stanley. Dannie adored all of his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

A funeral service was held on Oct. 26, at New Chapel Baptist Church, Rustburg, with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider New Chapel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 515, Rustburg, VA 24588.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Albert Baker and staff at Lynchburg Pulmonary Associates and Sara at Cardio Rehab.

