Herald News Briefs: Veterans Day event postponed in Cumberland County Published 3:08 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

CUMBERLAND – The remnants of Hurricane Nicole brought high wind and rain to Cumberland County on Friday, along with the threat of a tornado. As a result, the planned Cumberland County Historical Society’s planned tribute had to be delayed.

Instead, it’ll be moved to Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Cumberland County Museum. There will be a short program to honor those who have served America and recognize each veteran with a small token of appreciation. The Cumberland County Museum is in the Old Clerk’s office, which is a small building between the Cumberland Office Building and the Cumberland Court House Building. The event will start at 2 p.m.

Sheriffs warn about regional scam

Speaking of Hurricane Nicole, there are always people trying to take advantage of the kindness of others in the wake of a storm like this. That looks to be the case now, as the Virginia Sheriff’s Association has put out a warning about scam calls. People are calling and claiming to represent the Association or one of the agencies in the region, then asking for a donation over the phone.

“Please do not respond to these requests via phone calls, they are not legitimate,” the Association members said in a statement. “The Virginia Sheriffs Association gives voice to Virginia sheriffs and deputies and never solicits by telephone.”

Operation Christmas Child drop off set

The first Operation Christmas Child notification came to The Herald this week. Heritage Baptist Church announced that from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, it will be the Central drop off site in this region. Anyone can bring their packed shoe boxes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PSR invites residents to ‘Share the Love’

Piedmont Senior Resources is working to help seniors in need this holiday season. But first, they want to talk to residents about the project, while sharing some food, drinks and photos in a Winter Wonderland of sorts. On Thursday, Nov.17, PSR and the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a kickoff event as part of Chamber After Hours.

It’ll take place at 1413 S. Main Street in Farmville, running from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Residents are asked to “Share the Love” by donating to PSR’s Santa for Seniors event when they come.

This year, the group needs donations such as: hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, masks, toothbrushes and toothpaste. They also need shampoo, soap, washcloths, lotions, deodorant, handsoap and other toiletries, as well as laundry detergent, dish soap, soap powder, small and large towels, blankets, socks, small blankets, hats, gloves, and non-perishable canned and dry goods.

Moton Museum set to unveil painting

Elaine Bankston has painted over 1,000 commissioned portraits. The most notable was Oliver W. Hill Sr. a civil rights giant, who was a key attorney in Brown vs the Board of Education and received the Medal of Freedom from President Clinton. She was commissioned by the University of Richmond to do the first one, then Gov. McAuliffe had it moved to the Mansion. Now one of her paintings will be unveiled and installed in the permanent collection at the Moton Museum. This will happen at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17.