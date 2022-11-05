Cum Laude Society inductees honored Published 4:18 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022

Three Fuqua School students, Olivia Lorenzo, Rachel Mason and Grace Puckett were inducted into the Cum Laude Society at the Upper School Academic Awards program recently. Each inductee received a Cum Laude pin, certificate, and signed the chapter membership book. These members of the Class of 2023 are the first three inductees for this academic year; the final three will be inducted during a spring ceremony. The Cum Laude Society, an international organization founded in 1906, recognizes the top twenty percent of each senior class based on grade point average and is dedicated to honoring scholastic achievement in secondary schools. Fuqua School is one of sixteen schools in Virginia to have membership in the Cum Laude Society.