Cross Country girls advance to state competition Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Cumberland girls advanced to states as a team by finishing third in VHSL 1B Region at Frazier Farms site in Altavista on Nov. 2.

Senior Samara Long was Cumberland’s lone 1B All-Region top 15 runner finishing 12th. The top three teams from four regions qualified for VHSL Cross Country State Championships at Greenhill Park in Salem.

Cumberland put on display their underclassman youth with three freshmen and one sophomore running with three seniors.

CLASS 1 GIRLS 5K

RANK TEAM SCORE

1. George Wythe (Wytheville) 49

2. Galileo 72

3. Grundy 90

4. Mathews 121

5. Patrick Henry (G. Spring) 133

6. Eastern Montgomery 141

7. Galax 181

8. Lancaster 188

9. Altavista 192

10. West Point 206

11. Rye Cove 246

12. Cumberland 342

Note: Only 12 teams can score as a team, with 34 Class 1 schools competing in the VHSL Cross Country State Championships.