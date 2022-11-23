Community Pride Award given Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently presented the November Community Pride Award to Rock Wood Products of Dillwyn. “This business, as our county has seen, is doing great things, creating more opportunities, and quickly expanding and hiring more people, which is helping support the economy of our county,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. “We’re glad they’re Chamber members and glad they’re in Buckingham.” Pictured are, from left, James Booker, Steve Anderson, Flo Mazariegos, Derick Robertson and Mike Seamster of Rock Wood. Also pictured are Amy White, Sandra Moss, Barbara Wheeler, Jewel Harris and Justin Midkiff of the Chamber.