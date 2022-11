Cleanup effort hauls more than 400 pounds of trash Published 12:40 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Friends of the Appomattox and some helpful volunteers pitched in to clean up the Appomattox River and associated waterways on Saturday, Nov. 5. They managed to haul approximately 430 pounds of trash out of these pathways! Anybody who fishes, watches birds, or otherwise appreciates the plants or fauna of the area knows — Put Trash in its Place — “Be a Part of the Solution, not the Pollution.”