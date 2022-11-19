Christmas lights set to turn on at Bear Creek Published 8:43 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

It’s about that time of year again. We put up decorations, organize a tree and finally switch on the Christmas lights. Did you know the very first string of Christmas tree lights were put together in 1882? Edward Johnson, Thomas Edison’s friend and partner in Edison Illumination Company, assembled 80 red, white and blue light bulbs, wiring them all by hand. Then he wound them around his Christmas tree and turned them on.

You’ll have a chance to see plenty of Christmas lights starting on Dec. 2 at Bear Creek Lake State Park. The park, located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland, will host their ninth annual drive through light show on Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each night, with proceeds going to benefit the Cumberland Christmas Mother program. Admission to the event will be a new unwrapped toy or a monetary donation to the Cumberland Christmas Mother.

Additional activities include a free “make your own ornament station, light fare and seasonal merchandise available for a purchase, a s’mores roasting campfire, plus a take-away grilled chicken dinner on Sunday, Dec. 11.

And speaking of the holiday, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will be hosting their annual Christmas banquet on Saturday, Dec. 3. That’ll start at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall, located at 14405 West James Anderson Highway in Buckingham.

This year’s banquet will be catered for all those who are in attendance. All members are covered, however any and all guests attending will be charged $16.50 per person. Following the meal, there will be door prizes and election of officers for 2023.

For further information contact President Barry Miles at 804-492-5806 or 434-315-4181.

Now let’s turn our attention to something a little closer. If you need a meal for Thanksgiving, Browns Chapel can help. The church congregation will be giving away Thanksgiving meals in front of Reid’s Market in Dillwyn from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. There will be 200 meals in total given away.

Meanwhile, the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland.

It will be a joint meeting with AMMD, the Pine Grove Project and Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Supper on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend.

And as always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Stephanie Marion of Cumberland, who celebrates on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Also two very special boys on Tuesday, Nov. 22, including Leighton and Brooks Ingle of Cumberland. The twins, born to Tyler and Casey Ingle, will turn 3 years old next week.

From our house to yours we wish each of you a very special Thanksgiving holiday. Let us remember that in everything to give thanks as all good things come from our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.