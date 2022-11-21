Charlie Bowman Published 5:48 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Charlie Bowman, 79 of Burkeville, passed away at his home and was called to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dorothy Humphries Bowman; a son, Charles Hugh Spencer III; a daughter, Catherine Dail; two grandsons, Darrell Spencer Jr. and Jordan Spencer Dail and a granddaughter, Cailin Hope Dail. He is also survived by six brothers, George, Joe Marvin, Clyde, Edward, Riley and Henry Bowman and a sister, Hazel Burley.

Charlie was one of 11 children of Elizabeth and James Bowman; and as well predeceased by a son, Darrell William Spencer; two brothers, Randolph and Cecil Bowman and a sister, Ethel Bryant.

Charlie was an Aircraft Mechanic for the U.S. Air Force and veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a Surveyor and started his own business, Charlie Bowman Construction and Excavating, until his retirement in March 2022, due to his declining health. He was a wonderful man and a kind husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, at the Crewe Chapel of Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 200 W. Carolina Ave., Crewe, VA 23930. His funeral procession departed at 3 p.m. for burial to take place in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Burkeville with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 920 S. Main St., Blackstone, VA 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.