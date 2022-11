Bennie Eggleston Sr. Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Bennie Eggleston Sr., 94 of Willow Springs, North Carolina, passed away Oct. 25. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m., at New Bethel Baptist Church, 14167 Farmville Road, Meherrin. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Oliver and Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.