Annette Marie Layne Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Annette Marie Layne, 85 of Rice, went to her heavenly home on Nov. 9. She passed suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by family.

She adored her children and grandchildren, and nothing made her happier than when the whole family could be together for food and laughter. She loved to laugh, and her witty personality was contagious to those around her.

For her entire life, her work ethic was nothing short of remarkable. She never backed down from any task, and did it to perfection, as fast as she could. She took great pride in doing her own yard work, and it always looked professionally landscaped.

She lived her entire life independently with the help of her strong relationship with God. There was never a day that she didn’t try to live up to his expectations.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Layne; son, Doug Foster and mother, Ethel Biggers.

She is survived by three children, daughter, Brenda Foster, of Richmond, son, David Foster (Tracy) of Rice and son, Daron Layne (Linda) of Farmville; her brother, Bobby Biggers of Keysville, along with seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Family night was held at Puckett Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 11, from 6-8 p.m. Services were held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice with graveside service following at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Darlington Heights.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.