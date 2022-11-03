AARP warns of Medicare scam Published 8:20 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

It’s open enrollment season, which also means it’s Medicare fraud season. Eligible beneficiaries have until December 7 to shop for the best deal for their health care dollar. Unfortunately, some of the deals offered won’t be deals at all.

Medicare scams spike during open enrollment season, with scammers posing as insurance providers offering free gifts or limited time offers. These scams are all designed to capture information that can be used to bill Medicare fraudulently.

AARP officials advise residents to be suspicious of anyone who calls, emails or visits you promoting a Medicare plan. Legitimate health plans can only contact you if you’ve requested information or you have an existing relationship with them. Avoid giving personal information to anyone who calls or visits out of the blue, and always review your Medicare or Explanation of Benefits statement to ensure fraudulent charges aren’t included.