William Eldon Dunkum, 95 of Dillwyn, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9. He was the loving husband of the late Edith Duty Dunkum for 60 years.

He was born on April 14, 1927 to the late William Elijah and Rosa Belle LeSueur Dunkum. He was preceded in death by four brothers Joshua, Lennon, Archer and Wilson Dunkum and five sisters, Mildred Stanley, Ruth Jones, Beulah Old, Sarah Thomas and Pauline LeSueur.

He served in the U. S. Navy, cut pulpwood, was employed by Solite Corporation for over 20 years retiring as a Quarry Forman and was a self-employed farmer raising hogs, turkeys, and beef cattle. He was an active member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church. He enjoyed raising a vegetable garden and sharing it with friends and family. He enjoyed going to the ballpark and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports.

He is survived by three children; son, Ronald Dunkum and his wife, Mary Harris of Dillwyn; Ginger Dunkum Cobb and her husband, David H. Cobb Jr. of Buckingham and daughter Penny Catlett and her husband, Clyde (Butch) Lewis Catlett Jr. of Scottsville; five grand-children, Will Cobb, and wife, Rebecca, Rebecca Cobb and Jason Bobb, Casey Dunkum Davis and husband, Ivan Davis III, Paul Harris and wife, Katie Doris, Jackie Lee Garrett, and husband, Meade Garrett Sr. and nine great-grandchildren, Landon and Leigh Cobb, Katie and Logan Bobb, Ivan Price Davis IV, Cooper and Kai Harris and Mia and Meade Garrett Jr. He was “Daddy El” to a special niece, Brenda Currier and many loving nieces and nephews.

Family received friends on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Dunkum Funeral home. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, by Rev. Thomas Ray Dunkum and Rev. Jimmy Dunn with interment at Rocky Mount Church Cemetery.

Dillwyn Funeral Home, Dillwyn, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the Rocky Mount Cemetery Fund.