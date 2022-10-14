Why I support Adam Yoelin for Ward B Councilman

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my support for Adam Yoelin as council member for Ward B. I am a long-time resident of Ward B and have known Adam for a decade. During that time, I have witnessed his constant efforts to make our neighborhood and town better. He has been a frequent visitor and speaker at both Town Council and the Farmville Planning Commission and he has shown an ability to balance a respect for Farmville’s past with the inevitable need for positive change.

Adam and his wife Ann have made a tremendous investment in our community with the renovation of two beautiful homes in the 600 block of High Street facing Longwood University. He has been an active member of the Lion’s Club and a strong financial supporter of our SPCA, Branch Out Farmville (the local group dedicated to beautification of Farmville), the Central Virginia Regional Library, the fire department and Operation Blue Christmas. He has also been a frequent volunteer at the Faces Food Pantry. He puts his time and his resources toward improving our hometown.

He is a man of integrity and as a council member, I am sure he would be creative, well informed and a good listener. He has not entered this race for personal gratification. He wants to use his skills to help our community thrive. I strongly urge all residents of Ward B to consider casting their vote for this fine candidate.

Sincerely,

Julie Ross

Farmville