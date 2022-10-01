Water and charging stations set up in Prince Edward County

FARMVILLE – The lights are out in parts of Prince Edward County today, thanks to Hurricane Ian. Remnants of the storm knocked down trees, damaged power lines and generally caused issues across the region. Dominion Energy and Southside Energy Cooperative work crews are out this afternoon, working to clean up the damage and restore power, but in the meantime, county officials have set up some ways to help.

Officials with Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville have set up bulk water stations and charging stations across the area. Now when we say bulk water, this means a location where you can bring a bucket or container and fill up with water. Several homes are still without water right now. At the charging stations, you can bring electronics, everything from cell phones to laptops, and charge them so you can stay in touch with family and friends.

Here’s a breakdown of where the stations are located:

Prince Edward County Fire Departments :

These will be open for indoor or outdoor outlets for charging devices and outdoor water spigots for bulk water. They will be open until 5 p.m. today.

Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Department (182 South Boundary Road) Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department – Old Firehouse (2394 Pamplin Road) Prospect Volunteer Fire Department (45 Campbell Hill Road) Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue (102 Moores Ordinary Road) Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department (2673 Darlington Heights Road) Rice Volunteer Fire Department (946 Rices Depot Road)

Town of Farmville :

Water spigot locations for public use:

Farmer’s Market (213 North Street in Downtown) Farmville Train Station (510 West Third Street)

Farmville-Prince Edward County Community Library:

This is located at 1303 West Third Street. It will be open with areas set up for charging devices both today and tomorrow (Sunday) until 5 p.m. each day.

Southside Virginia Family YMCA:

This is located at 580 Commerce Road. The YMCA will be open with areas set up for charging devices, along with water collection and showers for Prince Edward County residents. If you are over 18, an ID is required. The YMCA staff says you must sign in at front desk. They will offer services until 5 p.m. today and Sunday.