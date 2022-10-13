Vice-Mayor elected president of Municipal League

Farmville Vice Mayor Chuckie Reid will have a new role when the Virginia Municipal League meets again. The group chose him as their new president-elect during voting on Monday, Oct. 3, at the League’s annual conference in Richmond.

Being an officer for the League is nothing new to Reid. Last year, he was chosen as the group’s vice president. Before that, he served as an at-large member, representing Farmville. The Virginia Municipal League is a statewide, nonprofit and nonpartisan organization of city, town and county governments. Established in 1905, the group’s goal is to improve and assist local governments through legislative advocacy, research, education and other services.

The president-elect and other members of VML’s executive board oversees the activities of the League. Representatives of the board must be elected or appointed officials of a city, town, or county who is a member of VML.

Vice-Mayor Reid has served on Farmville Town Council since July of 1986. He has served as Vice-Mayor since 2008.