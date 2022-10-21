Tree planting, giveaway

As part of the 2021 “Heat Watch” campaign of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC), data was collected by Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) and the Farmville community. Areas within Farmville of high heat zones due to open concrete/asphalt slabs were identified. In order to help counter the heating of the town, VFIC, Virginia Department of Forestry, H-SC and the Town of Farmville are hosting a tree planting and giveaway. The heat watch tree event will be on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the The Fishin’ Pig parking lot located in front of the Walmart Supercenter. At the event community members can join H-SC students to help plant trees within the parking lot islands to help alleviate elevated temperatures, learn about the results of the Farmville heat watch project and community members wishing to take a free tree sapling can do so to be planted on their own property to help with urban temperatures. Available sapling species will consist of flowering dogwood, red maple, arrowwood viburnum and river birch. We hope that you will join us to help with the planting efforts and to take a tree home with you. For more information contact Dr. Scott Starr by email at sstarr@hsc.edu.