Tigers basketball schedule released

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) fourth-year head basketball coach Caleb Kimbrough has announced his program’s upcoming 2022-23 schedule. It features 16 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games among 25 regular season contests, along with early-season tournaments away from home in November and December, respectively.

The Tigers will open the campaign with a non-conference contest on the road at Greensboro (NC) College on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. in North Carolina.

“Every year we work to put together a schedule that will best prepare our team for ODAC play,” said Kimbrough. “This year is no different. We have a great group of young men this year who are hungry to compete. Our non-league travel will certainly be challenging, but I know our guys are up for the task. We look forward to getting the most out of this team this season!”

Following the Greensboro contest, H-SC will travel to participate in the William Marshall Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The Tigers will play Alvernia (PA) University on Friday, Nov. 11, and either host Franklin & Marshall or Cairn (PA) University on Saturday, Nov. 12-times to be determined.

The Tigers will play on the road at archrival Randolph-Macon College on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. in Ashland-a contest that has been designated as non-conference, followed by another non-conference road game at the University of Mary Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. in Fredericksburg.

H-SC opens ODAC action at home in the friendly confines of S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium at Kirby Field House against Washington and Lee University on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. The Tigers remain at home to play first-year ODAC member Averett University on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in Fleet Gym.

The Garnet and Grey will be away from home for the entire month of December, beginning with an ODAC game at Eastern Mennonite University on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. in Harrisonburg, followed by another conference contest at the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. in Lynchburg. A non-conference game is next at Christopher Newport University on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in Newport News.

H-SC closes the calendar year with its participation in the Music City Classic hosted by Welch College in Gallatin, Tennessee near Nashville: playing non-conference and neutral-site games against Transylvania (KY) University on Monday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m., followed by a non-conference game against Berry (GA) College on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m.

In January, the Tigers return to ODAC competition with five-straight conference contests-beginning the New Year with a visit to Fleet Gym by archrival Randolph-Macon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. That contest will be followed by a road game at Shenandoah University on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. in Winchester, back-to-back home games against Ferrum College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. and Bridgewater College on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m., along with a road game at Randolph College on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Lynchburg.

H-SC will take its final break from ODAC games with a non-conference road game at Salisbury University on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. in Maryland.

It’s all conference games to the end, as the Tigers close the month at home against Guilford (NC) College on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m., before traveling to Roanoke College on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4:30 p.m. in Salem.

In February, H-SC plays at Virginia Wesleyan University on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. in Virginia Beach, home against Shenandoah on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m., at Ferrum on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. in Ferrum, home for Senior Night against Lynchburg on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., and at Washington and Lee on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in Lexington.

The 2022 ODAC Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 21-26, including a first-round game on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the higher seeded team … before the tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games are played on Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24-26, at the Salem Civic Center in Salem.

H-SC completed its 2021-22 season with a final record of 14-11 overall, including 8-8 in the ODAC, earning the No. 7 seed for the 2022 ODAC Tournament and advancing to the quarterfinals. The 14 wins equal that of the 2019-20 campaign (14-13), and are the most for the program since 2015-16 (17). The Tigers also received votes in the D3hoops.com Top 25 for the first time since 2013- 14.

Coach Kimbrough will be aided this season by assistant coaches Bryson Gibson and Carson Long. The program returns 14 lettermen, including all five starters, and the coaching staff has added a talented recruiting class for 2022-23.