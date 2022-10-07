Thursday shooting leaves one person dead in Meherrin

MEHERRIN – A 51-year-old Meherrin resident was shot and killed Thursday night during a disturbance at his home. According to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, some of their deputies, along with Virginia State Police troopers and the Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a call that night in the 800 block of New Bethel Road.

“The investigation revealed that a domestic altercation occurred between a 51-year-old male and a 17-year-old male,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The incident resulted in the 51-year-old dying at the scene.”

Names of both people involved are being withheld at this time, pending further investigation. Part of that involves the age of the person involved. The 17-year-old was identified as a juvenile.

A juvenile’s name is typically not released in any type of incident involving police, with some exceptions. The Virginia Code states “a juvenile’s name and address may be made available to the public where a juvenile, who is 14 years of age or older, is charged with mob violence, a felony involving a weapon, a felony drug offense or an act of violence.” To be clear, no charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon.

In the statement, Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps said more details will be shared when they are available. He added this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

