Students compete at state level

Over the last few weeks, several athletes from Prince Edward County High won local and regional competitions, picking up trophies and moving on to bigger events.

It’s been a busy month for Emma Lewis. The Prince Edward senior won the James River District golf tournament with a low score of 79. She then went on to the Girls Regional Qualifier, held on Monday, Oct. 17 at Greens Folly in Halifax County. She shot a 79 there as well, winning the Zone 8 qualifier and earning a trip to the Virginia Girls State Golf Tournament, which takes place this week.

Sylvia Hemmer also picked up awards last week. She won the Girls James River District Cross Country Race, held at Randolph-Henry High on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Hemmer finished with a time of 22:11 and is the James River District Champion. She and the Prince Edward Cross Country Team will move on now to regional competition, taking part in the Region 2A Cross Country Meet on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That’ll be held at 1 p.m. at the Bruton High School Cross Country Course in Williamsburg.