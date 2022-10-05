Spooky Slugfest returns to Farmville

The spookiest baseball game in Farmville officially returns to Buddy Bolding Stadium later this month. The latest edition of the Spooky Slugfest will take place Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event brings together the past parts of Halloween and baseball and puts them on display at Longwood’s home field of Buddy Bolding Stadium. Spooky Slugfest is a free community event that’s hosted by Longwood baseball. The Lancers will treat fans to a Halloween-themed scrimmage that will feature everyone’s favorite, and perhaps most recognizable characters. Last year’s event featured Clark Kent, Scooby-Doo and a giant baby, as well as numerous other creative costumes.

After the completion of the annually kookiest baseball game in Farmville, fans will be invited down to the field to trick-or-treat and interact with all the other costumed Lancers teams.

“We love having the opportunity to bring the people of Farmville together,” said Longwood head baseball coach Chad Oxendine. “It’s an awesome event for the entire community and our guys look forward to it every year. We’re excited to host the town and continue the tradition of Spooky Slugfest”