Surrounded by his loving family, Robert O. Bates went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 9, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Rice to Andrew and Alease Bates who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, William “Sweetie” Bates; one sister, Ida Mae Bates Allen, and his beloved son, Victor “Vick” Bates.

Robert was a faithful employee for the Town of Farmville for 25 years. He loved fishing, hunting, watching wrestling and spending time with the treasure of his heart; his family.

He left behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia “Patsy” and three daughters, Teresa Bates (Silverio), Melissa Case and Robin Reid (Chris) all of Rice. He also left behind six grandchildren, Eric, Adrienne, Chad, Tori, Skylar, Landon, and one great granddaughter, Reagan. He is survived by one brother, Dewey Lee Bates (Jean) and four sisters; Cora Reynolds, Shirley Kendrick, Phyllis Wilmouth, and Bonnie Jenkins (Henry).

His loved ones would like to give a very special thank you to Tonya Anders for being so supportive and compassionate during this time. Robert referred to her as his “angel”. They would also like to give a special thank you to his nurse Laci Sadler.

The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, with his celebration of life immediately following in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.