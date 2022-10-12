Raiders pick up wins in year’s first meet

Published 5:52 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Staff Report

Pictured are, from left, Josh Goodman, Tyler Selzer, Braedon Goolsby, Trey Nelson, Hayden Talbott, Rylynn Morris, Grayson Talbott, Parker Knight, Chasity Hernandez, Maira Portillio, Aynna Chambers, Charles Bartee, Cole Wells, Liam Bingler and Christian Mendez. Back row, Jamal Palmer, Luke Sayer, Ben Dorrier, Alex Boyles, Christian Portillio, Lee Payne, Cameron Dews, Delanney Peins, Addison Bargy, Daruis Swann, Gabby Mondragon, Citlali Vea-Lineas and Adele Sayer.

On Sept. 24, the Buckingham County JROTC Raiders kicked off their 2022-2023 campaign at Harrisonburg High School. This was a warm-up Raider meet, as the Raiders are ultimately training for Best of the Best Raider Qualifiers to be held throughout Virginia, West Virginia, North and South Carolina.

In Harrisonburg, the teams were led by seniors Jamal Palmer, Parker Knight and Citlali Vea-Lineas. Raider teams are composed of nine members. To be considered Co-Ed, out of the nine members, at least four members must be female. The male squad led by Jamal Palmer, placed first in Litter Carry, 5K run and Rope Bridge. The co-ed squad led by Parker Knight, placed first in the 5K run and Rope Bridge. Raider Competition or “Raider” as it is more commonly known is a very popular athletic competition held within Junior ROTC programs around the United States.

Raider Nationals will be held in Molena, Georgia.

More News

Commodity trends announced

Banned books up for discussion

LCVA to host bestselling author

Homecoming court, activities set

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections