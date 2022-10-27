Raiders compete in qualifier

Published 10:00 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

By Staff Report

Pictured are, from left, front row, Daruis Swann, Charles Bartee, Liam Bingler, Addison Bargy, Rylynn Morris, Parker Knight, Caroline Browning, Grayson Talbott, Ayanna Chambers, Chasity Hernandez, Josh Goodman, Trey Nelson, Braedon Goolsby and Hayden Talbott. Back row, Gabby Mondragon, Cheynne Hackett, Maira Portillio, Christian Hernandez, Kailen Millner, Citlali Vea-Lineas, Cameron Dews, Lee Payne, Christian Portillio, Jamal Palmer, Luke Sayer, Tyler Selzer, Alex Boyles and Aiden Houchens.

On Oct. 8, the Buckingham County JROTC Raiders competed in their first Best of the Best Raider Qualifier for the 2022-23 Raider season, located at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina. The Team 5KM run was the first of five events. The male team placed first overall and the co-ed team came in second overall. All three Buckingham teams took the top three in Rope Bridge, Litter Carry, Team Physical Fitness Challenge and Logistics Relay.

All three teams were led by Senior Raider Commanders Jamal Palmer, Parker Knight and Citlali Vea-Lineas. The Challenge Division was led by Citlali Vea-Lineas and placed first overall. The male team, led by Jamal Palmer placed first overall and earned their spot for 4th Brigade Best of the Best Raider to be held at Buckingham High School on March 25, 2023. The co-ed team, led by Parker Knight, earned the runner up spot for that Division. Raider Competition or “Raider” as it is more commonly known is a very popular athletic competition held within Junior ROTC programs around the United States.

