Raiders compete in qualifier

On Oct. 8, the Buckingham County JROTC Raiders competed in their first Best of the Best Raider Qualifier for the 2022-23 Raider season, located at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina. The Team 5KM run was the first of five events. The male team placed first overall and the co-ed team came in second overall. All three Buckingham teams took the top three in Rope Bridge, Litter Carry, Team Physical Fitness Challenge and Logistics Relay.

All three teams were led by Senior Raider Commanders Jamal Palmer, Parker Knight and Citlali Vea-Lineas. The Challenge Division was led by Citlali Vea-Lineas and placed first overall. The male team, led by Jamal Palmer placed first overall and earned their spot for 4th Brigade Best of the Best Raider to be held at Buckingham High School on March 25, 2023. The co-ed team, led by Parker Knight, earned the runner up spot for that Division. Raider Competition or “Raider” as it is more commonly known is a very popular athletic competition held within Junior ROTC programs around the United States.