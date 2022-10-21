Prospect Fire Department has a successful second rodeo

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department hosted the second annual Harvest Bulls and Barrels Rodeo at Blue Willow Farm, 1045 S. James Madison Highway in Farmville.

Even though the event was postponed a week due to Hurricane Ian making an unwanted visit, the rodeo still had a great turnout for its second year.

“It went excellent, it really did,” said Al Mason, chief at Prospect Volunteer Fire Department. “Everyone seemed pleased.”

The rodeo had something for everyone at this family event. The crowd watched in the stands as the daring riders took on bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting and more. Those not as experienced could try out the mechanical bull to safely get a taste of the action.

During the rodeo, the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department took time to recognize two members of the department. Mason received the National Volunteer Fire Council Lifetime Achievement Award. The award honors someone who has been a volunteer firefighter for at least 20 years and has shown dedication and outstanding performance in their work. Mason has been with the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department since 1999 and has been active as a firefighter for 40 years.

Also recognized was a former Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Gregory “Greg” Coleman. Colman was with the department for 28 years before passing away in June 2021. At the rodeo, his family was presented with an engraved axe in his memory for his dedicated service.

After another successful year, Mason and his team are already preparing to put on another great event next year.

“I want to give a big thank you to all of our sponsors,” said Mason. “I want to thank them and thank all the members and everyone who participated in the rodeo and helped with it. This wouldn’t have been possible without them.”