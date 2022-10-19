Piedmont Senior Resources names winners in Duck Derby

Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) named four winners in last month’s Duck Derby race. The event, which took place as part of the Heart of Virginia Festival, also serves as one of the agency’s biggest fundraisers during the year. Those winners include:

• 1st place $1000 – Peggy Gobble

• 2nd place $ 500 – William Hurt

• 3rd place $250 – The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce

• 4th place – Crystal Barnett (beautiful flower arrangement from Rochette’s Florist)

PSR officials also thanked their sponsors, saying without them, the event would not have been a success. Sponsors include FeedMore, Centra Health, Haley Auto Mall, Davis GMC Truck, The Farmville Herald, Mainly Clay, Central Virginia Community Health Services, WVHL Radio, Walmart in Farmville, Judy Ellington Designs, Sonny Merryman, Benchmark Community Bank, and The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from our community,” said Jordan Miles, director of Nutrition Services at Piedmont Senior Resources. “PSR would also like to thank those who purchased tickets, helped collect ducks out of the Appomattox River, and those who came to cheer the ducks along.”