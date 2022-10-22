Performers needed for ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Waterworks Players’ next production is Andrew O’Leary’s “The Little Mermaid.” While the news has been abuzz about Disney’s upcoming live-action version, this show will be a somewhat different take on the story of Ariel. Beloved by children and adults alike, British pantomimes are as much a part of Christmas throughout the British Isles as singing carols, trimming the tree, and exchanging presents. As a popular form of theater, pantomime combines song, dance, and slapstick comedy loosely based on traditional children’s stories. This year, “The Little Mermaid” is getting the pantomime treatment at Waterworks.

Auditions will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 and Monday, Oct. 24 at the Waterworks Theatre building, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville. They will consist of cold readings from the script.

Performers should be comfortable performing for children, interacting with the audience, and singing (if you can sing in the shower, you can do this). Rehearsals will begin on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Now the big question: how many performers are needed? The group needs a cast of around 20, with roles for both males and females of all ages. The shows will run on the first two Fridays and Saturdays in December. For more information or to volunteer, contact the Waterworks Players at 434-392-3452 or visit https://waterworksplayers.org/.