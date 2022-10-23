Middle School FFA attends leadership conference

Published 8:41 am Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Staff Report

Above are, from left, Tuck Wooten, Luke Gilliam, Ryland Carter, Trenton Ragland, Leigha Pleasants and Kaitlyn Page.

Members from the Buckingham Middle School FFA chapter attended the annual Collegiate Virginia FFA Leadership Conference on Oct. 6, in the Squires Student Center. The leadership conference was sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Leadership and Community Education of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Buckingham Middle School FFA members who attended the conference are as follows; Tuck Wooten, Luke Gilliam, Ryland Carter, Trenton Ragland, Leigha Pleasants and Kaitlyn Page. This year’s leadership conference welcomed student members representing FFA middle school chapters from across the state of Virginia; and featured several agricultural leadership and motivational workshops. The annual conference targets first year members of FFA, in grades six, seven and eight and provides them with the tools and the know-how to succeed as leaders within their respective FFA chapters, communities and careers. For years, the Leadership Conference has diligently worked to foster leadership within its members. The conference also continues the mission of the FFA, which is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

