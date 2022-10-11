Meredith Williams “Mom”, 74 of Farmville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Francis Quaglieri; her grandson, Sean Baker and her son-in-law, Duane Merritt.

She is survived by her five children, Lisa Merritt (Duane) and son, Joshua; Dawn Williams and children, Alan, Lindsay, Michelle and Aaron; Amy Deitrich (Alan) and children, Bryce, Brennan, Will, Kate and Austin; Robby Williams (Niki) and children, Aynsley, Kristin and Jillian; Mary Brooks (Marcus) and children Sandra, Shelly and Sophia and seven great grandchildren.

Mom was a strong, ambitious, independent woman. After being widowed at the age of 32, she moved her family from Rhode Island to Virginia. She loved mystery novels and had an extensive library. Mom loved to garden and transformed the yards of several homes in Farmville that she bought, renovated and sold. She was also a great baker and loved to gather the family for celebrations with hot cross buns, stollen and fresh baked cookies. Mom was loved by so many family and friends and will be missed greatly.

The family will gather to celebrate her life on Oct. 15.

Please consider whole body donation to the Virginia State Anatomical Program vdh.virginia.gov.