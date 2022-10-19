Longwood, sorority help high school students prepare for college

Longwood University’s Office of Admissions and Office of Financial Aid recently partnered with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Kappa Rho Omega Chapter, to provide an educational experience for local high school students.

Students from Cumberland County High School attended the event where the topics covered included financial aid, the admissions process, majors and minors, plus national and local scholarship opportunities.

The culminating event was a student panel which was led by Jonathan Page, Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Adrienne Fletcher, sorority member and Longwood University alumna.

After the students were prepared for the College Admissions process, they toured the campus of Longwood University and enjoyed lunch.

This educational event is a part of the sorority’s #CAPS Signature Program in which it assists students as they seek admissions to college by providing guidance and support in completing the application and enrollment process.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.”