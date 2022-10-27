Local DAR group takes part in Day of Service

Every year the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (JR-L) participates in the organization’s nationwide “Day of Service” on Oct. 11. This date marks the anniversary of the beginning of NSDAR, which was founded on that day in 1890. The chapter honored Farmville sanitation workers in 2020 and the Farmville and Randolph District Volunteer Fire Departments in 2021.

Continuing to show appreciation to those who contribute to the wellbeing of area citizens, the Judith Randolph-Longwood Day of Service committee honored the Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department (DHVFD) and the Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Department (HSFD) this year. The committee which includes Chair Rebecca Maxwell; Myra Green and Sarah Stokes raised over $400 to support its project. Each fire department received water, Gatorade and an assortment of snacks, as well as $100 to help meet any needs the department might have.