Letter — Why I support Brian Vincent for Mayor

Dear Editor,

It is my distinct pleasure to endorse my friend, Brian Vincent, for Mayor of Farmville. One would be hard pressed to find anyone more excited about the future of his community than Brian. He is a family man, a small business man, and a true community servant. He, like myself, loves helping all people and protecting this great land God has so richly blessed us with. His heart for service is what makes him a distinct choice for the Mayor of Farmville and I offer my friend Brian Vincent my wholehearted endorsement!

Delegate James Edmunds

Virginia House of Delegates District 60