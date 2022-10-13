Letter — Why I support Adam Yoelin

Dear Editor,

I am endorsing Adam Yoelin for Town Council Ward B and want to share some insight with readers about him. He is honest, civic-minded and an active member of our community. Furthermore, he supports local businesses and charity events. If elected, Adam is eager to build the lines of communication within Ward B and listen to the ideas and concerns of its residents. His election to the Farmville Town Council will ensure the citizens of Ward B and the Town of Farmville are represented by a person whose commitment to transparency and two-way communication is unparalleled.

Adam has great appreciation for unique architecture, and he is keen to preserve the charm and historical nature of the homes in the Ward B neighborhood. During the past ten years, he meticulously renovated two homes on High Street. Additionally, he has made a direct impact on the beautification of Farmville by donating to the “Branch Out Farmville” program which plants trees around the town. He has also helped many local members of Farmville and the surrounding areas with small and large projects in and around their homes. Adam serves the Farmville community by volunteering for the FACES food pantry on weekends. When he sees a need in our community, he tries his best to fill it.

I urge you to join me in supporting Adam Yoelin for Town Council Ward B. He will work tirelessly to move Ward B and Farmville forward for the benefit of all residents. Thank you for your support.

Norwood Bailey

Farmville