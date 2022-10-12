Letter to the Editor — Why I support Carl Eggleston for mayor

Dear Editor,

When I look back over the years, it is with great admiration and pride for the work Carl and the Eggleston Foundation has done. They have hosted Back-to-School and Christmas Toy Drives for the children of Farmville for over 20 years. His unrelenting support has been a tremendous help to the families of the community.

Carl’s tenacity in self-improvement from acquiring his real estate and funeral director licenses, to receiving a B.S. Degree at the age of 57 with a 4.0 GPA is remarkable. He exemplifies excellence in whatever he undertakes.

In addition, Carl is a professional in his funeral service business, serving not only my family, but my wife’s family as well on numerous occasions. He has always provided exceptional care and concern for our needs. I have no doubt that as Mayor of Farmville, Carl will listen to the needs of the people and provide the same excellent care to our community to the best of his ability.

SFC (Ret) Clarence M. Lee

Farmville