Letter to the Editor — Watch the words you use

Dear Editor,

As a fairly recent transplant to Virginia, I’d like to affirm my love for Farmville. My husband and I feel very fortunate to be making our home here. I am also proud to tell others that Farmville has its own newspaper – we’ve been subscribers since we moved here two years ago. The paper is looking even better under your new editor, and I hope it will continue to be a vital source of news for our community for many years to come.

However the Farmville Herald did not distinguish itself by running the piece by state senator Frank Ruff on Wednesday. I was horrified as I read his attack on transgender people and their families. Why would anyone in a position of power and authority as is Sen. Ruff use such hateful language about his fellow citizens?

Transgender people or young people who seek to transition are “seeking attention or playing the system”? Parents who” hate” and “mutilate” their children? These are real people who are experiencing considerable anguish as they work to discern their identity. My heart broke for trans people or their loved ones who might have read these vile words.

One can have questions about those who are transgender or who are transitioning without insulting them. Especially today, when our society is so much at odds with itself over political and cultural matters, we all have an obligation to watch the words we use.

I ask that the Farmville Herald reconsider regularly running opinion pieces by Sen. Ruff. I have never found anything informative or interesting in his writings – only partisan attacks. Perhaps this is a needed change that your new editor could implement.

Thank you,

Susie H. Thomas

Farmville