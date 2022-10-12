Dear Editor,

The opportunity to save ourselves is only weeks away. If we don’t make a correction in the mid-term elections, the nation will not survive. The only question is, “Are you better off today, then you were 2 years ago?” I certainly am not. Be honest. If you are still “intentionally ignorant” of our decline, it is not too late for a conversion.

Republicans, Independents and sane Democrats must get out to vote. In the secret space of the voting booth, say a prayer, then do the right thing. Don’t be deluded enough to believe you will have any power or any freedom, in a new world order. You and I would be nothing to the hidden powers that seek to rule the whole of humanity. God deliver us from evil. To think that we should live to see such times.

Lucy Klaus

Farmville