Letter to the Editor — Love thy neighbor?

On the opinion page of the Herald for Sept. 28, state senator Frank Ruff gave reasons why we should discriminate and even hate transgender people and their families. It is very disconcerting that an elected official can be so mean and unamerican. Our country is so divided and does not need another reason to hate other Americans. I know people who also feel as the Senator does, but we need our public officials to lead in bringing people together.

Have transgender people commited many crimes? Have any of the mass murders commited with guns been done by trans people? How many were with the Christian heroes of Charlottesville, with the patriots of the Jan. 6 D.C. event?

People with Down’s syndrome, autism, and dementia are also different. We get enough propaganda on the T.V. and computers. We need our elected people to be Christian to everyone, even to Democrats.

Marie Flowers

Buckingham County