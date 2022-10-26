Letter to the Editor — A Carl Eggleston win would be historic

The election of Carl Eggleston will be a historic event for Farmville. This will be the first time that an African-American, who was denied an education in our local schools and yet succeeded in college, will become mayor. I am sure his election will shine a positive light on local, state and national media.

What is more important is that Mr. Carl Eggleston has been a citizen of Farmville for 70 years and a business owner on Main Street 40 years. His experience will benefit all in our community. Carl Eggleston’s foundation has given free school supplies to our children and has provided toys to our children on Christmas Eve for more than 20 years.

I believe he has served and is well qualified to become mayor and will be fair to all. I urge you to vote for Carl Eggleston as mayor of Farmville on Nov. 8.

Mattie P. Wiley

Former member, Farmville Town Council

