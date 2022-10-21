Letter — Rhodes run for Ward B

Published 9:32 am Friday, October 21, 2022

By Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

This communication comes as a message of encouragement and support for Rhodes Martin as the candidate of Ward B for Town Council, Farmville. I come in the capacity of a former PEFYA parent in which Rhodes was one of my son’s baseball coaches. Rhodes led his team to many successes wherein he was a hard worker, strong supporter and dedicated leader. He brought much growth and energy to the young men and I feel could do the same if afforded the opportunity for downtown Farmville as a successful representative. Good luck Rhodes!

Odessa Pride

Former PEFYA Parent

Prince Edward

More Opinion

Your Turn — Partnering with the Tobacco Commission

Letter to the Editor — Divided and defeated, part II

Letter to the Editor — Supervisors need to adopt two ordinances

gold mining

From The Editor’s Desk: Who scheduled Virginia’s gold mining meetings?

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections