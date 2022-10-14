Letter — Please check the facts

Dear Editor,

The citizens of Cumberland are educated, knowledgeable people. I ask that they please check the facts before deciding who is the best candidate for Commonwealth Attorney for Cumberland County. Riding around Cumberland, I see posters for the Democratic candidate along with posters for Wendy Hannah, as well as posters for the Republican candidate along side posters for Wendy Hannah. Democrats may vote for their candidate and Wendy Hannah and the Republicans can vote for their candidate and vote for Wendy Hannah. This is possible because Wendy is not tied to any political party. As Commonwealth’s Attorney, she is working for all citizens, she is not beholden to any political party.

On a postcard that all citizens are receiving, the wording on the front of the postcard is incorrect; the other side with all the accusations are completely untrue. She has received not one penny from a political affiliation. She has used her own funds together with donations from citizens of Cumberland to fund her campaign. She will not be beholden to any political party. Wendy is serving all citizens of Cumberland County now as the Commonwealth’s Attorney and will continue to do so in the future.

I beg voters to check the facts. I promise that Wendy Hannah is the best candidate for the position of Commonwealth’s Attorney of Cumberland County. I ask voters to please vote on Nov. 8 for Wendy Hannah who is the best of the best.

Dottie Fahrner

Cumberland County