Leonore Springwaldt Poor “Lee”, 76 of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7.

Lee is preceded in death by her parents, August Springwaldt and Leonora Hoban, and brother, Allen Springwaldt.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Zeller.

She was a valued member of the Portsmouth Moose for over 46 years.

Lee loved her husband, her church and her animals.

She enjoyed bringing joy to people by taking food to them unexpectedly – from friends and family to her banks that she frequented and many more people.

She always wanted to help others and was the Secretary for many years at Thomas Chapel and the leader of Special Projects ministry at her church.

There she did fund raisers to support the local community through the ministry.

She loved to gather school supplies for the local school children, give gifts for the children at church at Christmas time, give to the food pantry, fire and rescue squads, etc.

She was a very loving and generous soul and will be greatly missed by many! Heaven just acquired another angel.

There will be a memorial service at Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, 1313 Cartersville Road, Cumberland, on Oct. 29, at 11:30 a.m., with a reception to follow at the church.

