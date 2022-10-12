LCVA to host bestselling author

The New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Corinna Luyken will appear at a reception in her honor at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) on Thursday, Oct. 13. She is best known for her acclaimed The Tree in Me, My Heart, and The Book of Mistakes, the latter of which has been widely praised by NPR, The Wall Street Journal, and Entertainment Weekly.

Luyken is also the illustrator of Patchwork (written by Matt de la Peña); Something Good and Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse (both written by Marcy Campbell); Nothing in Common (written by Kate Hoefler); and Weird Little Robots (written by Carolyn Crimi). She was also recently named the 2022 Illustrator of the Year by the Virginia Children’s Book Festival.

LCVA’s curator of exhibitions, Alex Grabiec explains, “’Do you see how with each mistake she is becoming? Do you see now who she could be?’ These are questions posed at the end of Corinna Luyken’s The Book of Mistakes,” LCVA’s curator of exhibitions, Alex Grabiec said. “They are questions of potential, but more specifically, they are questions of continuous potential. The book teaches us that though mistakes are inevitable, we are allowed to be pleasantly surprised and can grow from them.”

Each Small Kindness: The Art of Corinna Luyken is the sixth iteration of the LCVA’s annual Arts and Letters exhibition series. The series, presented in proud partnership with the Virginia Children’s Book Festival, showcases the best art in children’s literature today. The exhibition is made possible in part by the Walter J. Payne Foundation, Candice Jamison Dowdy ’69 and Charles H. Dowdy III, Northwestern Mutual and Hotel Weyanoke.