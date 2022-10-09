Lancers control match, but Winthrop escapes with 1-0 win

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Longwood men’s soccer battled on Saturday afternoon and knocked on the door throughout the day. However, Winthrop struck once and made it stick to take down the Lancers 1-0.

Goals (Assists)

13′ Winthrop—Christopher Cushing

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Longwood (1-5-3, 0-2 Big South) controlled the match throughout the 90 minutes, maintaining the lion’s share of possession and chances. The Lancers outshot Winthrop 16-2.

However, Winthrop (1-11, 1-4 Big South) struck first when Christopher Cushing slotted home a rebound off a corner kick for a 1-0 lead.

The Lancers ratcheted up the pressure and generated a penalty kick, but the attempt by Santos hit both Gareth Shaw’s outstretched fingers and the post.

After halftime, Longwood picked up the pressure even further. Longwood had nine shots without surrendering one to Winthrop. Two shots hit the crossbar, and two more forced strong saves from Shaw. Ultimately, Winthrop escaped with the three points.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“The game can be painful at times,” said Longwood head coach Jon Atkinson. “We made the cardinal mistake of leaking an early goal, giving a team a reason and something to hold onto. It’s a tough lesson to learn, but one we must heed. For all our endeavor, it just wasn’t to be today. Yes, we had chances, lots of possession and hit the woodwork three times, but what needs to improve results is something that is a little harder to quantify.”



ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Longwood outshot Winthrop 16-2 on the match and 9-0 after halftime.

The Lancers had 12 corner kicks to Winthrop’s six.

Renan Santos led Longwood with four shots, while Ethan Stevenson and Miles Cooper each added three.

